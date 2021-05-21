Dundalk District Court: Motorist who fell asleep and collided with vehicle avoids jail

A third level student whose car collided with another vehicle after he fell asleep on his way home from a night shift at Dublin Airport, avoided a conviction at Dundalk district court last week.

Aaron Goodman (22) with an address at Maine, Castlebellingham was originally charged with dangerous driving but the court heard a guilty plea to the lesser charge of careless driving was accepted by the State.

The court heard last Wednesday that the two car collision happened on the R132 at Greenmount, Castlebellingham on July third 2018.

The defendant was driving a Renault Fluence towards Castlebellingham from Dublin Airport where he had a part-time job as a baggage handler, and he collided with a Dacia Duster that was travelling south.

Court Presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said it appears Aaron Goodman may have fallen asleep at the wheel and he agreed with the Defence barrister that his client had remained at the scene, been cooperative and had no previous convictions.

His counsel told the court his client is from a very good family and the seriousness of the incident “has not been lost on him”.

He added the defendant had left his job to focus full time on his studies in Blanchardstown where he is in the final year of a digital media course and stressed that the civil case arising out of the collision had been settled.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan marked the facts proven and dismissed the case.