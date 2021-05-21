Two for Today: Dundalk estate agents is a thriving sales and letting business

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Dundalk Democrat are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county's economy and encourage people to shop local.

We will be highlighting two Louth businesses every day with our 'Two for Today' initiative.

Make sure to support local so we can get #LouthBackInBusiness.

Property Partners Laurence Gunne

74 Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk,

Phone: 042 933 4414

www.propertypartners.ie



The company was set up in 1950 by the late Laurence Gunne, father of the current Managing Director Stephen Gunne.

Specialising in commercial and valuations work together with a large residential base the company have vast experience in all types of compulsory purchase and landlord and tenant issues.

On the residential front the company have a superb modern showroom and offices in the centre of Dundalk and sell and let residential properties throughout North County Louth and further a field.