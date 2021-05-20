Dundalk man fined for trespassing in elderly man's home

A 35 year old man who found himself homeless following the break-up of a relationship, was discovered inside the home of a elderly man who was in hospital for a lengthy period, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Aaron McCann who gave an address at the time at Park Street, Dundalk was charged with trespass arising out of the incident, at an address at Glenmore Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk on March 12th 2019.

The court was told that gardai had received a report of two people gaining entry to the property without lawful excuse and on arrival at the premises, they could see a shadow in the back of the house, where glass had been smashed.

The gardai called out for those inside to come out and the defendant left the property.

He had 65 previous convictions mostly for road traffic offences but had been sentenced to 200 hours community service in 2015 for a criminal damage conviction.

The defence barrister stressed that the building was not occupied by a family at the time, although court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said it wasn’t derelict, and belonged to an elderly man who had been in hospital for a long time.

The defence counsel said his client – a father of four, was not the only person who was staying there and added he had been sleeping on a couch.

The court heard he had spent 10 days in custody on the charge as he wasn’t in a position financially, to take up bail at the time and he is currently residing with his sister.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €300 fine.