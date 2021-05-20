Man accused of assaulting female garda appears before Dundalk court

A 37 year old local man accused of seriously assaulting a female Garda, is facing a trial in the Circuit Court, if he does not plead guilty in the district court.

Padraig Smith with an address at Mountain Court, Point Road, Dundalk is charged with assault causing harm, resisting or obstructing the garda in the course of her duty, using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and failing to comply with the garda’s direction at The Ramparts, Dundalk on December 15th last year.

Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern told the court the DPP has directed summary disposal on a guilty plea only.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded Mr Smith on continuing bail to July seventh, when the Defence is expected to indicate if a guilty plea will be entered or if a book of evidence will be required for the Circuit Court.