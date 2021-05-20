Met Éireann forecasts gales on all Irish coasts

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for all coasts today. 

Gales could reach storm force 10 on some coasts today, Thursday.

Heavy rain fall is also due to take place in Louth with the risk of localised flooding in areas. 