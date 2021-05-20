Two for Today: Fearon Developments have been helping people create their dream homes since 1965

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Dundalk Democrat are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county's economy and encourage people to shop local.

We will be highlighting two Louth businesses every day with our 'Two for Today' initiative.

Make sure to support local so we can get #LouthBackInBusiness.

Fearon Developments

Proleek, Mountpleasant, Dundalk

Phone: (042) 937 1281

mobile: 086 882 5508

Email: info@fearons.ie

www.fearons.ie

In 1965, Fearon Developments set the foundations to an organisation that was built on hard work, creative vision and integrity.

For three generations of the Fearon family have been part of that evolution where traditional values work in synergy with a modern world married in new ideas and modern technologies.

Our philosophy has also been customer centric driven by a strong work ethic to deliver quality workmanship, service and value for money in all we do.

From our early years of establishment where our focus was on building homes for hard working families in Dundalk to becoming one of the leading suppliers of materials to Kitchen and Bedroom Furniture Makers in the North East, Fearon Developments has a unique understanding of the trade that has now become part of our DNA.

We have a strong network of suppliers and trade professionals that can work with you through every aspect of your project to, big or small, in helping you realise your dream home.