Dundalk students are great savers

St Louis pupils recently got lessons in finances taking part in workshops run by Dundalk Credit Union.

The first year Business students took part in a programme with the credit union and discovered that they are all great savers rather than spenders.

St Louis has been enjoying a very positive relationship with Dundalk Credit Union in recent months.

The credit union sponsored SZE Stories in their quest to publish a book for children about bullying.

The girls represented Louth in the recent National final and came third out of 32 entries.

Sarah Dunne of TY was the winner of the Rotary Club writing competition in April, sponsored by Dundalk Credit Union.

And more recently it was the turn of first year Business students to be helped.

The girls took part in the Clued-in programme with Dundalk Credit Union.

This is a programme designed as a guide to personal finance and credit unions.

The students along with their teacher and year head, Ms Siobhán Higgins, participated in two workshops with Ms Lena Shaw and discovered what type of spender/saver they are. Lucky for all they discovered all are exceptional savers!

"It’s a great programme for young students," said Ms Higgins.

"The girls learned about financial responsibility in a most enjoyable way.

"We have a long and happy relationship with Dundalk Credit Union who visit the TY classes every year.

"This was a new venture and we look forward to taking part again in the future."