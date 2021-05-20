Supports for Dundalk businesses reopening

Louth's Local Enterprise Office is supporting businesses as they face the challenges of reopening after over a year of Covid restrictions.

LEO Louth is offering local businesses a range of free supports, including advice on re-stocking, hiring staff and cashflow to help them get back up and running after lockdown.

“Re-opening your business after months of restrictions is not as simple as just turning the key in the door and switching on the lights” explains Louth County Council’s Head of Enterprise Thomas McEvoy.

“The team at the Local Enterprise Office in Louth have a range of supports available to help businesses in this re-opening phase.

“Our Mentors can provide you with valuable advice on Covid health and safety, re-hiring staff, cashflow, re-stocking and more.

"Mentoring is a great way to access expert advice and talk through the issues your business is facing."

The Local Enterprise Office website also features links to a range of workshops including digital marketing, trading online and preparing for customs.

Thomas continued: “Cashflow will be an issue for many businesses in the aftermath of the recent restrictions. Microfinance Ireland may be able to assist with a low interest loan for your restart.

"Local Enterprise Office Louth can help with your application and LEO clients also benefit from a further 1% discount on the standard interest rate.

“And now that the doors are open again, don’t neglect your e-commerce website.

"Bricks and Clicks are the ideal combination – an excellent in-store offering coupled with a user-friendly online experience.

"But this does require time, attention and expertise.

"Remember that LEO Louth can support you with a Trading Online Voucher (TOV) to help your business develop it’s e-commerce capability.

"If you have already had a TOV, you can apply for a second TOV to develop a new e-commerce element to your business.

"And our digital marketing workshops will help you use social media effectively to reach your audience. ”

“I and the team at the Local Enterprise Office are here to help and support your business to survive and to thrive.

"It’s an exciting time for businesses as they re-open but we know that it’s not without challenges.

"Whatever stage your business is at, we have a support available to suit you.

The full range of supports are available on www.localenterprise.ie/louth