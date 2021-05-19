Disruption to water supply in parts of Louth due to essential repair work

Irish Water is working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out essential works securing the water supply for customers in several locations across Co Louth.

While works are ongoing customers in the following locations may experience temporary disruption to their supply such as low water pressure and/or water outages between 9:00am and 6:00pm on the following days:

Households in Templetown, Willville and Ballynamony and surrounding areas may experience temporary disruptions today, Wednesday 19 May, and tomorrow, Thursday 19 May due to valve repair works.

People in Pepperstown, Ardee and surrounding areas may experience temporary disruptions tomorrow, Thursday 20 May due to valve repair works.

When works are completed it may take two to three hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Speaking about the repair works, Donal Heaney, Irish Water said: “Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused when works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to maintain normal supply to customers.”

The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of our website https://www.water.ie.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.