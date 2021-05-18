Two for Today: Dundalk's Cathedral Finance Consultants helping customers with their financial plan
Two for Today: Supporting Louth businesses today and every day
To mark the re-opening of businesses the Dundalk Democrat are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county's economy and encourage people to shop local.
We will be highlighting two Louth businesses every day with our 'Two for Today' initiative.
Make sure to support local so we can get #LouthBackInBusiness.
Cathedral Finance Consultants
16 Roden Place, Dundalk
LoCall: 1890 60 65 70
Phone: 042 9339098/042 9357522
Email: info@cfc.ie
Cathedral Financial Consultants will take time to get to know you and your financial goals and help you come up with a financial plan.
They will research products that match your needs from the range of companies they deal with, providing a fair analysis of the relevant market.
