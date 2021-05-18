Dundalk gardai arrest third man over alleged false imprisonment and assault

Gardaí in Dundalk investigating the alleged assault and false imprisonment of two men in Omeath have arrested a third man.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested today, Tuesday 18th May 2021,and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were held against their will and assaulted by a group of males after they arrived at a house in the Omeath area of on Friday, May 7th, a garda spokesman had said.

The second man was discovered near Drumad a short time later.

Both men were treated at Out Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for injuries described as non-life threatening and have since been discharged.

Two men, in their 30s and 50s, were released without charge last week after being questioned over the incident.

Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigations is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station (042) 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.