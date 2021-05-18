WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues fresh thunderstorm warning for Louth

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow - Thunderstorm Warning for nine counties including Louth.

Forecasters have predicted thundery showers with the risk of lightning and local hail for Louth, Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford.

The Weather Warning is valid from 2pm to 8pm today, Tuesday May 18th

Wednesday is expected to be a better day and will start with sunny spells early with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.