Dundalk Institute of Technology launch Ireland's first dedicated digital health innovation hub

Dundalk Institute of Technology will officially launch dConnect, a digital health innovation hub based in DkIT’s Regional Development Centre next Tuesday.

dConnect is Ireland’s first dedicated digital health innovation hub and is committed to driving collaboration in the burgeoning sector of digital health.

The new innovation hub which has been funded by Enterprise Ireland and a group of regional partners aims to build a bridge between business, the healthcare sector, universities and society.

Committed to the creation of a robust Irish Digital Health cluster, dConnect will support start-ups, scale-ups, and SMEs moving into the healthcare space, support commercialization of research and provide larger businesses and investors with access to innovation.

Aidan McKenna, Regional Director North East and North West Regions, Enterprise Ireland said: “dConnect has been supported by Enterprise Ireland through the Regional Enterprise Development Fund which provides funding for innovation and collaborative projects with the aim of sustainable job creation in the regions.

"I congratulate Dundalk Institute of Technology and all the stakeholders in this project on building on research strengths within the Institute and enterprise capabilities within the region to develop this centre.

"As a connected health and wellbeing innovation and learning hub, dConnect’s activities will provide significant opportunities for businesses operating in the digital health space to accelerate collaborations with academia, innovators, public bodies and industry.”

The online event is free and open to the public.

The launch starts at 9am on Tuesday 25th May with an address from the Michael Mulvey, DkIT President, followed by panel discussion with Anita Finnegan, founder of Nova Leah, Lorcan Walsh, lead at Novartis’ Digital Endpoint Capability Centre, Jim O’Donoghue, president of S3 Connected Health and Angela Duffy, Director at dConnect.

Visit https://dconnectevents2021.zohobackstage.eu/dconnectLaunch to book your place at the launch of the dConnect Digital Health Innovation Hub.