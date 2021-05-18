Two for Today: Dundalk's The imperial Hotel is looking forward to welcoming their customers back
The Imperial Hotel
Park Street, Dundalk
Phone: o42 9332241
Email :info@imhotel.ie
We are a newly renovated hotel in the heart of Dundalk centre.
We have free parking, a late night bar, a signature cocktail bar, a live music venue and our gallery restaurant.
We offer luxury accommodation to all guests.
Located in the heart of Dundalk town centre- The Imperial Hotel will offer the perfect combination "city" style with superior comfort and service.
We are looking forward to welcoming our guests back, and to ensure that your stay with us is a peaceful, resting, and most importantly, safe stay.
