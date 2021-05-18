Two for Today: Dundalk's The imperial Hotel is looking forward to welcoming their customers back

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Dundalk Democrat are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county's economy and encourage people to shop local.

We will be highlighting two Louth businesses every day with our 'Two for Today' initiative.

Make sure to support local so we can get #LouthBackInBusiness.

The Imperial Hotel

Park Street, Dundalk

Phone: o42 9332241

Email :info@imhotel.ie

www.thehotelimperial.ie

We are a newly renovated hotel in the heart of Dundalk centre.

We have free parking, a late night bar, a signature cocktail bar, a live music venue and our gallery restaurant.

We offer luxury accommodation to all guests.

Located in the heart of Dundalk town centre- The Imperial Hotel will offer the perfect combination "city" style with superior comfort and service.

We are looking forward to welcoming our guests back, and to ensure that your stay with us is a peaceful, resting, and most importantly, safe stay.