Dundalk TD welcomes announcement that National Cyber Security Centre will appear before Oireachtas Committee over HSE cyber attack

The TD who requested that the National Cyber Security Centre to come before the Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications has welcomed this afternoon’s announcement that officials are to appear tomorrow.

Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú contacted the chairperson of the committee on Friday, the day the cyber attack at the HSE was revealed, and requested that the NCSC be invited to appear before TDs as soon as possible.

The committee had already been due a private briefing by NCSC this month. A fuller, public meeting had been discussed, but it took time for the committee to establish from the Department of Communications that cybersecurity fell under its remit.

The Oireachtas Committee has contacted member TDs this afternoon requesting approval for officials responsible for the NCSC to appear before them tomorrow at 9.30am.

Deputy Ó Murchú, who has an MSc in Computing, said he welcomed the announcement and was looking forward to hearing what the officials have to say.

He said: ‘Obviously, we will be asking the officials about the cyber attack on the HSE and the Department of Health and the detailed implications of it.

‘I will also be concentrating on the wider issues of cyber security. We need to evaluate the capacity of the NCSC and the bodies it interacts with, particularly the Gardai and the Defence Forces, from the point of view of how threats and attacks are dealt with.

‘We will also have to deal with the questions that are in the public domain including the staffing, the lack of a NCSC director, the soon-to-be completed review and the paltry €5 million budget.