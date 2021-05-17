Hundreds of bikes stolen in Louth in the last year and a half

Nearly 200 bikes have been stolen in Louth in the last year and a half, new garda figures have revealed.

Since January 2020 up to April 23, 2021 a total of 176 bikes were stolen across the county, with gardai recovering 68 of them.

There were 129 bikes stolen in Louth last year with 50 recovered by gardai, while 47 bikes have been stolen already in the first four months of this year, with 18 recovered, according to garda figures released last week.

Community gardaí in Dundalk Garda Station recently put out an appeal to return stolen bicycles to their rightful owners.

They are asking people who have had their bicycle taken or misplaced in the past 12 months to get in touch to reclaim the bikes recovered by them around the town.

Meanwhile, 6,845 bicycles have been stolen across the country, with gardai recovering 2,139 bicycles.

Many bikes in Louth and nationwide cannot be returned to their owners as their serial numbers are not recorded.

Of the bicycles stolen since January 2020 only one in every five bike owners were able to provide their bicycle frame / serial number when reporting the theft to Gardaí.

This causes problems reuniting bicycles with their owners.

Gardai are reminding the public to take extra precautions in keeping their bicycles safe by locking them in the most secure way possible.

"We are appealing to all bicycle owners to ensure they lock their bikes as securely as possible when they are not in use",a garda spokesman said.

"Anecdotally, more people are cycling since the start of the pandemic and this is to be welcomed.

"Schemes like cycle to work offer great opportunities to those taking up cycling but it does mean people are investing in more expensive bikes.

"Therefore, it makes sense to invest in quality locks to prevent bike theft.

"A good quality lock would involve spending 10% to 20% of the value of the bike on two locks. On average this would amount to €140/€150.

"When locking your bike ensure you secure it tightly to an immovable object and keep the lock off of the ground.

"This advice also extends to securing your bike at your home.

"If your bike is stored in a shed or garage ensure it is locked to either an immovable object or another heavy item, such as a lawnmower.

"Take a photo of your bike. Note the serial number, which is located on the underside of your bike close to the pedals.

"Email the photo and serial number to yourself or store it on the cloud, so you will always have a record of it."

Photos of bicycles which have been recovered but not yet returned to their owners are available by Division on www.garda.ie and on An Garda Síochána’s Divisional Facebook Pages along with details for owners to claim their bike.

Gardai in Dundalk said anyone who has had a bike stolen should contact them on 042 9388400 and proof of ownership will be required to claim a bike.