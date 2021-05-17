Two for Today: Dundalk's MacGuinness Wines offers a extensive range of wines

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Dundalk Democrat are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county's economy and encourage people to shop local.

We will be highlighting two Louth businesses every day with our 'Two for Today' initiative.

Make sure to support local so we can get #LouthBackInBusiness.

MacGuinness Wines

Phone: (042) 9356010

Email: macgwines@gmail.com

www.dundalkwines.com

@MacGuinnessWines

Specialist Wine Merchant

Having serviced the hospitality and corporate trades for many years with a specialist range of wines I opened a Wine Warehouse on July 1st in response to many requests to supply wines for various family and business functions .

I can now offer an extensive range of wines with good discounts for case purchases and a mix and match facility where customers can select their own preferences to make up quantity required for discount.



