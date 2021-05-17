St Vincent's students raise money for Dundalk Women's Aid

St. Vincent's secondary school's Transition Year students recently presented a cheque for over €800 to Dundalk Women's Aid.

With the help of their teacher Julie Mohan, Religion class students from TYE decided to direct the focus of their Social Justice project to the issue of domestic abuse.

In December they each donated money to a fund which enabled them to buy a number of luxury items.

These items filled a pamper hamper, which was raffled in the school just before Christmas. raising over €800 for Dundalk Women's Aid.

Their teacher said they were delighted with the amount raised for the local charity.

Once remote learning was finished the girls were keen to finally present the funds to Niamh Quinn of Dundalk Women’s Aid.

Niamh took time on the day to speak to the girls about the work Women’s Aid carries out within Dundalk and the surrounding area.