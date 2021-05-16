Dundalk based textile artist launches new collection of work

‘Bealtaine - Ar Sliabh Gullion’ is a new collection of original wool paintings by Dundalk-based artist Caóilfíonn Murphy O’Hanlon of Cushla Of Gullion.

Caóilfíonn lives with her family in her Great Grandparents homestead high on the slopes of Slieve Gullion, Co. Armagh.

This new collection is a celebration of the beautiful hills and nature located outside her front door.

The word Cushla or cuisle translates as a term of endearment or as ‘heartbeat’ or ‘pulse’, signifying her connection to the land.

As well as working in her home studio, Caóilfíonn creates her art in Bridge Street Studios in Dundalk, alongside seven other dynamic art, design and craftspeople.

Her work merges traditional with contemporary skills, displaying a wonderful mix of colour and texture from a palette of silks, wool and recycled materials.

Caóilfíonn said: “I have found the medium of wool brings me a direct connection to the landscape at my door.

“I feel the strong pull of my ancestors deeply; in the spring of the heather under my feet, in the wind on my face, in the cool earth in my hands.

"Never before have I been so grateful to belong to this place and these people.”

Caóilfíonn explained that ‘Bealtaine - Ar Sliabh Gullion’ is a celebration of the coming of the light, to welcome brighter days ahead and the transition of Spring gently easing into Summer.

Meadows, flowers and landscapes of Caóilfíonn’s beloved Slieve Gullion are evident throughout the collection.

Each piece is a reflection of being close to home, an extraordinary sense of place, and appreciation of the beauty and importance of simple pleasures, she said.

Her refuge from the fear and uncertainty of a world in turmoil, was the constant solace provided by the beauty of her surroundings, her immediate environment and nature, she explained.

Caóilfíonn also creates bespoke textile art commissions, and loves nothing more than working closely with clients on individual and customised pieces.

She has received awards from Create Louth, Louth Enterprise Board, Arts Council NI and is an accredited professional member of the Design and Crafts Co of Ireland.

The ‘Bealtaine - Ar Sliabh Gullion’ Collection is available to purchase on www.cushlaofgullion.com