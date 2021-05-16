Dundalk library's upcoming virtual events

The library is Dundalk has welcomed book-lovers back through their doors with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the library is continuing their extensive virtual workshops and talks that they started during the lockdowns.

Here are their upcoming online events:

Chair Yoga – Tuesday 18th of May at 12 noon

Join Hazel from Chair Yoga Ireland Making Yoga accessible for all. Chair Yoga is a gentle Yoga practice, where you get all the benefits of Yoga, whilst seated and or using a chair as an aid.

For further information and to book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie

Exercise For Healthy Aging – Thursday 20th of May at 12 noon

In this Healthy Ireland workshop with physiotherapist Cillain O’Shaughnessy from Body Right Physio, you will find out how physical activity can improve our health and quality of life. For further information and to book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie

In Conversation with author Conor O'Callaghan

Join Louth Libraries for a conversation with author Conor O'Callaghan on Tuesday 25th of May at 7pm.

Conor who is originally from Dundalk and was a student at the CBS. He has published five books of poetry with Gallery Press, one of which Seatown (1999) features Dundalk heavily. In 2004 he published Red Mist (Bloosmbury), a comic prose memoir about Irealnd's 2002 World Cup.

His gothic novella, Nothing on Earth (Doubleday), appeared to critical acclaim in 2016 and was shortlisted for the Kerry Group Listowel Writers Week Irish Novel of the Year.

A second novel, We Are Not in the World, has recently been published to critical acclaim.

Conor has taught at several universities in the US and UK.

He currently lives in Sheffield, where he teaches.

Louth Libraries are excited to host this virtual event with Conor. The event is free and all are welcome to attend.

For further information and to book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie



Holistic Gardening with Bumblebee Farm – Thursday 27th of May at 3pm

Join Bumblebee Farm for a holistic approach to gardening that protects ourselves and our wildlife, sequesters carbon to help reverse climate change by allowing you to grow better.

For further information and to book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie