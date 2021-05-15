Man accused of rape appeared before Dundalk District Court

A 33 year old man accused of raping a woman appeared before Dundalk district court last week.

The defendant - who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with committing the alleged offence at a location in County Louth, on August 8th 2019.

The court heard last Wednesday that the accused made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution earlier that day and he had already surrendered his passport.

After being told an adjournment was being sought for the preparation and service of a book of evidence, Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded the accused on bail to the 16th of June.