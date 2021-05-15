Maypoles celebrate Bealtaine festival in Dundalk

Trees at Market Square have been adorned with ribbons as part of the interactive visual arts exhibition 'Wise Words'.

The arts exhibition evoking the the Maypole ritual is currently displayed in the centre of town during the Bealtaine festival.

It features coloured ribbons wrapped around existing street furniture and trees featuring words of wisdom from residents of Co. Louth nursing homes.

This project is a continuation of An Tain Art Centres former artist in residence, Rozzi Kennedy's work with nursing homes in and around the Louth area.

Rozzi was 2019 recipient of An Táin Arts Centre residency program during which she develped the project 'Memories Matter' with people living with Dementia who attend The Birches Day Centre in Dundalk.

Together they produced the exhibition of paintings and drawings ‘From The Birches To The Basement.’

Last November, during lockdown, the artist took inspiration from An Post to bring joy to those in care homes by sending paintings, signed, framed and complete with a handwritten letter.

'Wise Words' is a continuation of both these art projects with ribbon with words of wisdom from nursing home residents on ribbons wrapped around trees in the tradition of the maypole.

Bealtaine is Ireland’s national festival which celebrates the arts and creativity as we age.

The festival is run by Age & Opportunity, the leading national development organisation improving the quality of life of people aged 50 to 100 plus.