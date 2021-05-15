Carlingford Lough Ferry service reopening this weekend

Carlingford Lough Car Ferry are set torecommence its service between Greenore and Greencastle, Co. Down this weekend.

Passengers will be able to hop aboard the Carlingford Lough ferry from this Saturday, May 15th.

Commercial Director Irene Hamilton, commenting on the reopening, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be opening our service on Carlingford Lough.

"Like every business, these periods of lockdown have been incredibly challenging, particularly for newer businesses like the Carlingford Lough service.

"It was a difficult decision to close the service last March, but we knew that it was important for us to do our part on limiting the movement of cross border traffic during the lockdown period.

"We would like to thank all of our valued customers for their patience during the closure and we’re looking forward to welcoming passengers back onboard from the 15th of May.”

The Carlingford Lough Ferry, owned by the Frazer Ferries Group, also owns the Passage East Ferry, that operates across the River Suir, and Lough Foyle Ferry.

While their service at Passage East, connecting Ballyhack in Co. Wexford and Passage East, Co. Waterford remained operational during the lockdown, the cross border nature of the Carlingford Lough Ferry required that the service be suspended throughout both Covid lockdown periods.

Since its launch, the service has introduced a valuable transport link between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland for both local communities and commuters and the tourism industry, linking Ireland’s Ancient East with the Mourne Mountain Region in Northern Ireland.

And now they are able to take passengers on the scenic journey from Omeath and Greencastle.

Last Summer, Carlingford Lough Ferry extended its services on Carlingford Lough with the introduction of their passenger only Lough and Lighthouse Cruises, that offered a unique opportunity to enjoy the spectacular views that surround the lough area.

This year, a total of twenty six of these cruises are planned for the summer season and include the introduction of new ‘Meet the Maker’ cruises, a series of new food and drink tasting experiences on the Lough.

The outdoor nature of these cruises, combined with the safe social distancing offered by the large deck area, saw all cruises sell out last summer.

This year, the company has extended these cruise services during the summer months to facilitate demand.

Further information on these cruises can be found on their website. www.carlingfordferry.com