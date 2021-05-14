Dundalk District Court: Man sentenced for driving without insurance

A man with 33 previous convictions who was caught driving without insurance was sentenced to four months at Dundalk district court last week.

Bill Morrissey (56) of Brookwood Lawns, Red Barns Road was before the court for driving without insurance or a driving licence at Bridge Street, Dundalk on December first last year.

He had been sentenced in January 2020 to 220 hours community service in lieu of a five month jail term for a previous offence of driving uninsured in April 2019.

The Defence solicitor told the court last Wednesday that her client "was doing up a vehicle and trying to sell it on" .

She acknowledged Mr. Morrissey had a poor record and said he was 'very stupid on the day' but urged Judge Eirinn McKiernan to be as lenient as possible as he is raising two young children.

However, Judge McKiernan noted she had previously given him community service and he did not learn his lesson.

She imposed a four month sentence for the insurance offence and marked the other charge taken into consideration.

The judge rejected a Defence request for the sentence to be suspended but fixed recognizance in the event of an appeal being lodged.