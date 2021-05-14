Two for Today: Dundalk's Designer Kitchens have been creating beautiful spaces since 2006

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Dundalk Democrat are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county's economy and encourage people to shop local.

Designer Kitchens

Dublin Road, Dundalk

Phone: 042 9328772

Email: info@designerkitchens.ie

Website: www.designerkitchens.ie

Designer kitchens is a family run business which have been designing and manufacturing beautiful kitchens, bedroom and living areas since 2006.

Established by Brothers Gary and Colin O Donoghue after being inspired whilst growing up working with their father Harry in his workshop.

Over the years we have had the pleasure of working on many different and interesting projects, from kitchens, bedrooms, studies, boot rooms and living rooms to shopfitting and commercial work.



This has seen us completing projects for clients such as Tesco, Xerox, Hickeys pharmacy, Realt Na Mara school, Radio , Dundalk institute of technology, Creative Spark arts centre ,Subway and many more. It has also brought us all over our country from Dingle to Donegal and Sligo to Wexford even as far afield as Brussels.