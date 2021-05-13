Two for Today: Dundalk Stadium looking forward to welcoming their customers back
Two for Today: Supporting Louth businesses today and every day
To mark the re-opening of businesses the Dundalk Democrat are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county's economy and encourage people to shop local.
We will be highlighting two Louth businesses every day with our 'Two for Today' initiative.
Make sure to support local so we can get #LouthBackInBusiness.
Dundalk Stadium
Dundalk Stadium
Racecourse Road, Dundalk
Phone: 042 933 4438
Dundalk Stadium is Ireland's only floodlit all-weather horse track and the world's only dual purpose horse and greyhound track.
It is also one of the most modern entertainment venues in the north east.
A superb day and night out!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on