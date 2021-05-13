Two for Today: Dundalk Garden Centre has been providing plants and flowers for over 40 years

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Dundalk Democrat are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county's economy and encourage people to shop local.

We will be highlighting two Louth businesses every day with our 'Two for Today' initiative.

Make sure to support local so we can get #LouthBackInBusiness.

Dundalk Garden Centre

Dundalk Garden Centre

Dublin Road, Dundalk

Phone: 042 9333606

Email: dundalkgardencentre@gmail.com

Website: www.dundalkgardencentre.ie

@DundalkGardenCentre

Dundalk Garden Centre has been operating in Dundalk for just over 40 years now.

Set up by Robert Cox and run now by his daughters, this local institution has provided the community with quality trees, plants and flowers, not to mention a wealth of local expertise that could only be acquired over generations of working in horticulture.