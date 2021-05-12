Second man arrested over alleged false imprisonment and assault in Omeath released without charge

The second man arrested in connection with the alleged assault and false imprisonment of two men in Omeath has been released without charge.

The man, aged in his 50s, arrested yesterday, Tuesday May 11th, in relation to this investigation was released without charge this afternoon, Tuesday.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were held against their will and assaulted by a group of males after they arrived at a house in the Omeath area of County Louth on Friday afternoon, May 7th, a garda spokesman had said.

One of the men managed to free himself and raise the alarm.

The second man was discovered near Drumad a short time later.

Both men were treated at Out Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for injuries described as non-life threatening and have since been discharged.

Another man, in his 20s, was also arrested on Saturday morning, Saturday May 8th, as part of the investigation.

He was released without charge yesterday, Monday May 10th and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigations is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station (042) 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.