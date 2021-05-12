Two for Today: Family run business Mc Evoys has everything from gifts to schoolwear
Two for Today: Supporting Louth businesses today and every day
To mark the re-opening of businesses the Dundalk Democrat are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county's economy and encourage people to shop local.
We will be highlighting two Louth businesses every day with our 'Two for Today' initiative.
Make sure to support local so we can get #LouthBackInBusiness.
Mc Evoys
Mc Evoys
27 Clanbrassil Street
Phone: 042 933 3030
McEvoys Dundalk is a family run business, with over 25 years of experience.
Stocking gift & household, fashion, haberdashery, schoolwear and much more.
