Beating the pandemic building crisis with 30 turnkey social housing units

Catherine Allison & Co Solicitors are delighted to act on behalf of our client WBS Developments (ROI) Limited and assist in the delivery of an additional 30 units in Phase 2 of the development at Maudelin’s Lane & Maudelin’s Brook, Duleek, County Meath to Respond, Ireland’s leading housing association.

We have worked alongside our client for two years providing legal advice and guidance in relation to the development which is made up of twelve apartments and thirty-eight houses which are all finished off to the highest standard both internally and externally.

The Covid 19 Pandemic has meant that the Government missed their housing target by more than 5,000 in 2020 and with the Pandemic continuing into 2021 it is unlikely that the Government will meet their 2021 housing target.

The housing crisis in Ireland has been ongoing for at least ten years and whilst the number of units within this development may be seen as small compared to the number of housing units actually needed in Ireland we are very proud to act on behalf of WBS Developments (ROI) Limited who by completing this project have enabled fifty families/individuals to not only obtain a home but security and safety in what has and will continue to be a difficult year for many.

Here at Catherine Allison & Co Solicitors we believe that everyone has a right to not just a house, but a home and we act on behalf of a number of large developers who provide homes across the Country.

We are also extremely passionate about helping clients save their homes from repossession. We act in a large number of residential sales and purchases, re-mortgages and self builds.

If you think we can be of any assistance to you, contact us today as we are ready and happy to help you.