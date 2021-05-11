Dundalk gardai arrest a second man over alleged false imprisonment and assault

Gardaí in Dundalk investigating the alleged assault and false imprisonment of two men in Omeath have arrested a second man.

The man, in his 50s, was arrested today, Tuesday 11th May, 2021 and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were held against their will and assaulted by a group of males after they arrived at a house in the Omeath area of County Louth last Friday afternoon, May 7th, a garda spokesman had said.

One of the men managed to free himself and raise the alarm.

The second man was discovered near Drumad a short time later.

Both men were treated at Out Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for injuries described as non-life threatening and have since been discharged.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Saturday morning, Saturday May 8th, as part of the investigation.

He was released without charge yesterday, Monday May 10th and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A second man was arrested today, Tuesday in connection to the alleged incident.

The investigations is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station (042) 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Note to Editor: This is the second arrest in relation to this investigation.