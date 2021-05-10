Two For Today: Two Louth businesses to support today

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Dundalk Democrat are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county'economy and encourage people to shop local.

We will be highlighting two louth businesses every day with our 'Two for Today' initiative.

Make sure to support local so we can get #LouthBackInBusiness.

Here are our first instalments of our Two for Today initiative:

Pelican Promotions



Book by Phone: 087-2222100

Book by Email: info@pelican.ie

Book by Text: 087-2222100

https://www.pelican.ie/

@PelicanPromotions

Pelican Promotions is one of Ireland’s largest and leading entertainment specialists providing a one stop shop for both the domestic and corporate market.

Established in 1990 Pelican Promotions have enjoyed continued growth and steady expansion as a direct result of our policy of quality service and value for money.

Pelican can boast an array of repeat and well established customers due to our constant strive for excellence and attention to detail.

Dromad Hire

Phone: 042 933 9500

www.dromadhire.ie

@toolandequipmenthire

Dromad Hire is the top hire and sales companies throughout the UK and Ireland.

We are a proactive company who are super focused on our customers requirements, along with delivering the best service and backup within our industry