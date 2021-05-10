The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the low pressure currently centred just off the northwest coast will dominate the weather in the days ahead, up to and including Thursday, bringing some heavy showers, which will be thundery in places by day, with a risk of spot flooding. There'll be some sunshine too though and with temperatures around average to just a little below.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann says that showers will become widespread once again through tomorrow morning. Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery with the risk of hail, leading to some spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, becoming strong at times near the southeast coast during the afternoon.

According to Met Eireann, there'll be a lot of cloud across the country on Monday night, with some showers, heaviest and most numerous in the south and west. It will be drier further to the east with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds, though winds will be fresh and gusty at times in southern coastal areas.

There'll be heavym thundery showers on Tuesday with a risk of hail and spot flooding. The thundery downpours are most likely in Munster, south Leinster and probably in western parts of Connacht too. There'll be some sunshine too, especially further to the north and east, where the showers will be more isolated. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in mostly moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southeasterly winds. The winds will be lighter though in some western parts and will decrease light to moderate elsewhere too through the evening, becoming southwesterly in Munster.

A band of showers will move northeastwards across the country on Tuesday night, but there'll be good dry clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, with winds decreasing mostly light and variable.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann states that the centre of the area of low pressure will move in over western parts of the country and this means that the winds will just be light and variable and so the showers will be slow moving and prolonged in places, with a risk of spot flooding. Once again there'll be some thundery downpours, with these likely to be most widespread across the southern two thirds of the country, though all areas are at risk. Some hail showers are probable too. There'll be some sunshine in the mix too though. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in mostly light variable breezes.

There'll be good dry clear spells on Wednesday night, but some scattered showers too. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees in light variable breezes.

According to Met Eireann, there'll be further heavy showers on Thursday, which will be prolonged in places at times with a risk of some thundery downpours. Some bright or sunny spells too . Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in mostly light northeast or variable breezes, though winds will probably be mostly moderate along coastal parts of the west.

According to Met Eireann, there'll be an improvement on Friday as the area of low pressure will have moved away to the southeast, with the likelihood of a mainly dry day with light winds and some pleasant sunshine. However it looks like rain will from the west on Friday night and into Saturday, with a mix of sunshine and showers to follow through Saturday and for Sunday.