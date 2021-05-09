Dundalk businesses delighted to be reopening

Dundalk hairdresser says she is looking forward to welcoming her clients back through the doors of her salon tomorrow as restrictions are eased.

Owner of Chaplins Hair Salon in the Clanbrassil Centre, Karen McArdle, said she is "absolutely delighted" to be reopening her business tommorow, Monday.

"We are feeling positive and looking forward to getting our doors opened again and welcoming back our clients.

"Our salon is safe for clients and staff with all safety measures adhered to.

"I was delighted when the Government announced the start of restrictions being eased and we are now looking forward to getting back to normal and welcoming our clients back.

"The phone hasn't stopped ringing with clients makign bookings which is brilliant."

Hairdressers, beauticians are opening their doors tomorrow, Monday and click and collect, in-store by appointment only, and outdoor retail will also resume.

Remaining retailers will be allowed to reopen on May 17th and restaurants and bars will be able to offer outdoor dining with groups limited to six people from June 7th.