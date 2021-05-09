Dundalk businesses opening their doors tomorrow

Local businesses are busy preparing to reopen their doors and welcome their customers back tomorrow as restrictions begin to ease.

It has been a tough year for retailers and local businesses due to Covid-19 lockdowns forcing them to shut.

But with the easing of restrictions local business people told of their delight at being allowed to reopen and to see the buzz and heart of Dundalk returning.

Hairdressers and beauticians have been busy booking in their clients for their overdue cuts, colours and beauty treatments ahead of their grand reopening tomorrow, Monday.

And in a boost for shoppers click and collect, in-store by appointment only, and outdoor retail will also resume.

Clodagh Curtis Connolly, owner of Image Beauty Salon in the Clanbrassil Centre, said she is looking forward to welcoming their customers back.

"It has been a tough year for everyone and being closed for so long has been difficult", she said.

"The reopening of businesses has been a long time coming, and I understand the reasons for the lockdowns, but the time is right for us to be allowed to open our doors again. Hopefully it will be all positive from here on in and we can get the buzz back into our town with businesses reopened.

"It is going to be great to see all our customers back and we are all optimistic that everything will get back to normal.

"Now with the summer and the good weather on the way customers are eager to get back into our beauty salon and get their treatments and a bit of pampering.

"We have amazing clients who have been understanding and supportive that whole way through and we are looking forward to a great vibe and buzz in our business and around town again.

"It will be great to see the town with life and a buzz around it again.

"It has been a tough year for everyone and now is the time to knuckle down, get back to work and back on our feet and think positively.

"Hopefully this year will be a distant memory in years to come."

Clodagh said her clients have been full of praise for the affective safety measures they put in place from day one.

"We have had efficient and effective safety measures in place since the start of the restrictions with social distancing, people wearing masks and temperature checks.

"Our safety procedures are strict and I have full confidence that all measures are in place and adhered to ensure everyone is safe."

Clodagh is encouraging people to buy local rather than shopping on retail giants’ websites and to support local businesses.

"I would encourage everyone to get back onto the streets of Dundalk as restrictions are eased and support local businesses that have gone through really tough times", she said.

"Now is the time to put the heart and the pulse back in our town.

"We are really looking forward to seeing our clients faces and welcoming them back."

