Dundalk District Court: Man sentenced for stealing purse

A 47 year old man who stole a designer ‘Michael Kors’ purse has been sentenced to two months at Dundalk district court, after Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard he did not have the €330 compensation in court.

Kevin Owens who gave an address at the time at Failte House, Dublin Road, Dundalk appeared before the court on foot of a bench warrant.

The Defence solicitor explained his client – who has new accommodation through the Fr. Peter McVerry Trust had recently lost his entitlement to a social welfare payment and simply doesn’t have the money to pay the €330 euro to cover the loss of the purse and the €30 it contained.

However Judge Eirinn McKiernan said the defendant has a terrible record and she had given him ample opportunity.

The solicitor urged the court to take the €100 cash lodged as his client’s bail money and added he had spent five days in custody on the charge saying “He has certainly got the message the court is making” and added “For the first time in his life he is on his feet and for some reason he can’t meet the last piece of the jigsaw”

However, Judge McKiernan said an innocent person was out of pocket.

She imposed a two month sentence, but fixed recognizance in the event of an appeal being lodged.