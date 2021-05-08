Dundalk gardai investigating alleged assault and false imprisonment in Omeath

Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault and false imprisonment of two men following an incident in Omeath.

It’s understood two men aged in their 20s and 30s were held against their will and assaulted by a group of males after they arrived at a house in the Omeath area of County Louth on Friday afternoon, May 7th.

One of the men managed to free himself and raise the alarm.

The second man was discovered near Drumad a short time later.

Both men were treated at Out Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for injuries described as non-life threatening and have since been discharged.

The scene was preserved and examined by local scenes of crime officers.

A man in his 20s was arrested this morning, Saturday 8th May 2021, as part of the investigation.

He is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Dundalk Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station (042) 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.