Funding to tackle litter in Louth ahead of outdoor summer as part of nationwide initiative

The government has announced €5m in additional funding for litter infrastructure and awareness campaigns to encourage people to dispose of their rubbish thoughtfully.

As the economy re-opens, and Louth prepares for an outdoor summer, we will enjoy a much higher level of outdoor dining and socialising, and local authorities have had to increase their spending on recycling and litter facilities.

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan said: “Over the past number of weeks we have seen disgraceful behaviour of people dumping their rubbish anywhere but a bin.

“We enjoy going to beauty spots because of their beauty, peacefulness and scenic value.

"When people do not respect the area and dump rubbish it ruins the experience for everyone else.”

The Louth Senator noted how the amount of waste seen recently highlights how we need to be moving towards zero waste and reduce all packaging on purchases.

The upcoming implementation of the Single Use Plastics Directive is long overdue claims Senator McGreehan.

The Senator added: “I very much welcome the announcement however I am very impatient when it comes to litter.

"We need to go to a place where prevention is better than the cure, reduce the waste, increase responsibility and I do believe we need to have heavier fines for littering.

“We also need increased investment in our Local Authorities Litter Wardens, they have so much to do at the minute and do not have enough resources.”