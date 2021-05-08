Over €405,000 allocated for adapting e homes of people with a disability in Louth.

Over €405,000 has been allocated for adapting and extending the homes of people with a disability or mobility issues in Louth.

The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien TD and the Minister of State with responsibility for Planning and Local Government Peter Burke have approved funding of more than €23m for the Disabled Persons Grant scheme (DPG) and Improvement Works In Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs).

Louth County Council will receive €405,903 funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet roomsand downstairs bedrooms.

The Improvement Works in Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs) allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing.

It allows those who are otherwise eligible for social housing to remain in private housing and for enhancements to that housing.

Under both schemes, exchequer funding meets 90% of the cost of the works in each property, with the local authority providing the remaining 10%.

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd welcomed the news that €405,903 has been approved for County Louth for the Disabled Persons Grant scheme (DPG) and Improvement Works In Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs).

Deputy O’Dowd said: “This year each Local Authority will now receive the full amount they requested in their programme of works in 2021.

“Whilst this announcement is very welcome we need much more investment in this area over the coming years to reduce the number of transfer requests and waiting times for suitable social housing units to become available, in particular for persons with a disability.”