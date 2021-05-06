Dundalk District Court: Suspended sentence for not paying for petrol

A 25 year old man who admitted driving off from Applegreen in Collon without paying for over 40 euro worth of petrol on August 7th last year, was given a four month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court last week.

Thomas Gaffney with an address at the time at Pinewood Green Road, Balbriggan was summoned for committing a similar ‘drive off’ offence at Great Gas Service Station, Drogheda Road, Duleek on February sixth 2017 which had previously been adjourned to allow him to make a charitable donation.

The court heard he had 66 previous convictions including 10 for theft.

The defence barrister said the €350 that was in court was hugely significant as his client is homeless.