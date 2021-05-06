Dundalk man given suspended sentence for attempting to strike garda and spitting at an officer

A 42 year old man who attempted to strike one Garda and later spat on a second guard at Dundalk Garda Station, was given a four month suspended sentence for assault at the local district court last week.

The court heard Darren McElliogett with an address at College Manor, Dundalk was seen banging on the door of a house when gardaí arrived at the scene after they were called to the estate on November 17th 2019.

A garda gave evidence that the defendant was very intoxicated and was slurring his words and while he had started to leave the area, he came back towards the house and was informed he was being arrested for a public order offence.

The garda added Mr. McElliogett had attempted to strike him, resisted arrest and "was aggressive throughout".

Pepper spray was deployed and he was brought to Dundalk Garda Station where the defendant spat a number of times towards a garda, whose body was hit with the spittle.

The defence solicitor told the court his client had apologised to that officer that morning.

He added Mr. McElliogett's son had passed away very recently and he had also lost his mother.

The court was told the 42 year old had 77 previous convictions.

The solicitor stressed that his client - who has six children with his partner, has not come to garda attention since November 2019.

He added he has been trying to mend his ways, having developed a severe addiction to tablets and drugs in his youth.

Mr. McElliogett told the court "For the first time in my life I'm a different person. I stay out of trouble. That night was a night I was drinking. I don't drink any more. I'm off heroin. I don't drink - I drank and things got out of hand".

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a four month sentence for the assault charge but suspended it on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 18 months and marked the other offenced taken into consideration.

However she warned him "If you come back before me in those 18 months you'll serve the four months".