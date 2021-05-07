New Deputy Principal at Dundalk's Faughart Community National School

Saoirse Mc Dermott has been appointed to the position of Deputy Principal at Faughart Community National School.

Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) said it is delighted to announce the appointment of Saoirse Mc Dermott as Deputy Principal at Faughart CNS.

Saoirse joins the other member of the Leadership and Management Team of the school, Ms. Jacqui Mc Cusker Principal.

Saoirse holds a Bachelor of Education Degree from Marino Institute of Education and has been teaching at Faughart CNS since it opened its door in August 2018.

Bringing a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise to the role, Saoirse has significant experience and expertise in the area of School Self Evaluation, School Leadership and Management, School Governance and Board of Management oversight, Curriculum and Policy Development, Digital Technologies in Teaching, Learning and Assessment and Inclusion of Students with

Special Educational Needs including students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Saoirse looks forward to bringing this experience and expertise to her new leadership and management role at Faughart CNS.

Saoirse recognises the link between high quality teaching, learning and assessment methods and student attendance, retention, achievement and attainment and she is committed to supporting and promoting differentiated approaches to teaching, learning and assessment, student attendance, student retention, teacher professional development, staff and student voice and wellbeing initiatives at the school.

Saoirse has particular interest in promoting STEM subjects, healthy schools initiatives, Active School Flag, basketball, GAA and music and she looks forward to working with the learning community of Faughart CNS to enhance the range of co-curricular and extra - curricular activities at the school.

As a Deputy Principal within the LMETB Schools Directorate, Saoirse will also have the collegial support of the Senior Management teams in LMETB’s eighteen Post Primary schools, three other Community National Schools, two PLC colleges and the Centre for European Schooling in Dunshaughlin.