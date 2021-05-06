Local senator urges Louth groups to apply for community funding

Fianna Fail Senator Erin McGreehan is urging Louth community and voluntary groups, charities and social enterprises to apply for a €10 million fund that is designed to support groups which have suffered as a result of the pandemic.

The Covid Stability Fund 2021 was launched by Government this week.

The Fund is targeted at organisations which deliver critical services to vulnerable people within their community but which now face closure or a loss of service due to the impact of the pandemic.

Priority will be given to organisations that have not previously received State support since the onset of the Pandemic.

Senator McGreehan commented: “It is very welcome and very important that community groups get the funding they deserve.

"There has been great work done over the past year and a half by these groups in dealing with the restrictions, working to a new norm and delivering for people all across the country.

“It is important that our community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises are rewarded.

"If this country did not have them, we would have a serious problem.

“I urge groups to make applications for this funding.”

Examples of the organisations that can apply include those that provide:

Family supports and supports for the elderly

Domestic Abuse and addiction services

Mental health and disability supports

Education supports in disadvantaged communities

Community centres that provide social services

The €10 million investment builds on the €45 million Covid Stability Fund 2020, which supported almost 600 organisations across the country.