Jobs Boost: 30 new roles at Simply NUC in Dunleer.

Simply NUC has announced the creation of 30 new roles over the next two years at its facility in Dunleer.

The systems integrator specialising in mini PCs set up in Round Rock Texas in 2015 and established its EU Headquarters and manufacturing centre in Dunleer last year.

Simply NUC CEO Aaron Rowsell said: "As we made the decision to expand our mini PC business, the EMEA region was the obvious place to go.

"And after extensive research, the Louth area was the best choice for us; we are thrilled to be here."

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, welcomed the 30 new jobs boost for Dunleer.

“The jobs will be created over the next two years at their EU HQ and Manufacturing Centre in located in the IDA business park in Dunleer", he said.

The company provide fully configured, warrantied and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations and NUC accessories.

“This is wonderful news for the Dunleer and Mid Louth Community.

"It has been an incredibly difficult time for business over the last year and this announcement clearly shows the underlying confidence the business have in County Louth and its highly skilled and motivated workforce.

“The company plan to use this 11,000 sq2 HQ as Simply NUC’s platform to expand its operations into Europe, this is really exciting times for the company and the local community.

“I would like to wish the CEO Aaron Rowsell, Managing Director Jonny Smith and the team at Simply NUC the very best in the years ahead.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan added: “The decision by Simply NUC to choose Dunleer as the location of its EU HQ from where it will manage its European expansion is very welcome news for the North East and demonstrates IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investment for regional locations.

"I wish Simply NUC every success with this expansion.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said the 30 new jobs was " great news for Dunleer".

"This announcement demonstrates, once again, that Louth is an attractive location with much to offer investors.

"We are succeeding in attracting high calibre companies and highly skilled jobs across the entire country, a top priority for the Government.”