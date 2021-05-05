Over €115,000 spent on clearing dumped diesel sludge in Louth so far this year

Over €115,000 has been spent on clearing diesel sludge in Louth the first four months of 2021, according to Sinn Féin councillor Edel Corrigan who added that the latest dump happened in broad daylight close to the border.

Cllr Corrigan said: "We continue to see illegal dumping activity throughout Louth and unfortunately on May 1, in broad daylight between 12:30 and 1:30pm a further six cubes of sludge where dumped at The Annie's area of Faughart

"Having made many reports of similar activity in the area I queried the council about the financial costs and impacts of clean ups in addition to the obvious environmental problems of such activities.

"The council has told me the estimated cost of removal / cleanup of each sludge waste cubes is cost per cube is €1,250.

"The total amount of cubes recovered in 2021 so far is 93.

"The total cost of this is funded by the Department of Environment, but this is, of course, taxpayers’ money that could be better spent.

"That is a total of €116,250 so far this year.

"Unfortunately it appears to be a reoccurring theme that people dump in more remote areas and often in our areas of outstanding beauty.

"In the past year, there have also been a number of cases where dumping of these cubes have been in close proximity to rivers and streams which could cause irreversible damages to our wildlife and environment.

"We need to encourage people to report any activity of dumping to stop the ongoing damage to our local environment and waste of funding that could be far better spent on improving our local communities.

"The work and efforts by the local litter wardens, council staff and local communities to clear waste as quick and effective is much welcomed and appreciated as their quick reactions help prevent areas becoming hotspots.

Cllr Corrigan said that it is "disappointing and disheartening" that there is still no clarity on the issue of the use of CCTV for litter enforcement.

"This is due to a legal issue has arisen about the transposition of the EU directive into Irish law which prevents the deployment of CCTV for litter enforcement at present", she continued.

"The government needs to act on this right now as preventative measures are needed and this is a better way to spend cash rather than on clean ups.

"Anyone with information should contact the relevant authorities if they witness illegal dumping activities."