HamsandwicH coming to Dundalk's Spirit Store as part of nationwide live tour

HamsandwicH have announced a nationwide tour set to take place from November 2021 to January 2022 - with them coming to Dundalk's Spirit Store on November 19th.

HamsandwicH’s tour kicks of in Kilkenny's Set Theatre on 12 November 2021 before hitting the stage in Dundalk's popular music venue a week later.

The band have been one of Ireland’s most steady indie band’s over the years as many music acts as well as trends have come and gone. Not only has HamsandwicH survived but have thrived as the band prepares to release their fourth album.

Over the years HamsandwicH have sold out Dublin’s prestigious Olympia Theatre three times, supported Arcade Fire and The Pixies, played on the main stages at the Electric Picnic, Longitude Festival, and IndiePendence Festival and performed at the legendary Slane Castle with Bon Jovi.

Their third album “Stories From The Surface” debuted straight to the Number 1 spot on Ireland’s official album chart, the first time an independent and unsigned Irish act accomplished this feat.

Featuring their signature calling card of Niamh Farrell's powerful yet sweet vocals, Podge McNamee's juxtaposing baritone, and Darcy’s soaring guitar riffs, if ever there was a band to feed off their audience it is HamsandwicH; melodic, hook-laden, and heart-warmingly charming.

HamsandwicH continue to thrive having established themselves in the upper-echelon of must-see acts on the road today with their regularly sold-out tours throughout the country.

Tickets on sale this Friday, May 7 via www.tegmjr-eire.ie, Ticketmaster.ie and individual venues.