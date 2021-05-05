Dundalk Chamber shortlisted for three national awards

Dundalk Chamber has been shortlisted for three national awards.

Chambers Ireland have announced the shortlist for the Chamber Awards 2021.

The shortlist demonstrates the strong level of activity that was maintained by Chambers around the country despite the difficulties presented by the ongoing pandemic.

Cross-Chamber collaboration is evident from the list of nominations.

Two infrastructure projects, both recognised in the Most Successful Policy Campaign category, were the result of cooperation between Chambers.

Dundalk Chamber and Drogheda Chamber have been shortlisted for their work on the M1 Corridor project.

Dundalk Chamber was also short listed in the Category Best Virtual Event for their - Cross Border Tourism Conference "Learn from the Best” which was moved online in April 2020 and was attended by over 200 delegates from all over Ireland.

Dundalk Chamber Skillnet was also shortlisted in the category “Most Innovative Project” for the “Working from Home Series”.

President of Dundalk Chamber Sean Farrell said: “Dundalk Chamber was delighted to be shortlisted in three categories.

"These projects display the ongoing commitment of the Chamber to provide high quality events, training, and projects to the business community of Dundalk and its environs."

The winners of the Chamber Awards will be announced over an eight-day period from June 17-25.

Awards will be presented for excellence in seven individual categories with one Chamber also taking home the award for Chamber of the Year 2021.