Lucky Louth punter wins €7,505 Lotto windfall from €5 bet

The luck was in for a County Louth punter on Tuesday night when they scooped a four-figure profit thanks to just three Lotto numbers.

The anonymous winner made it a week to remember by placing a €5 bet on their BoyleSports account, picking just three numbers to land in the main EuroMillions draw on Tuesday evening.

They pinned their hopes on numbers 3, 10 and 28, with the chances of all three coming out rated at 1,500/1.

But the odds tumbled when the balls rolled out and when the bet clicked, the customer’s account was immediately topped up by €7,505.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Hats off to our Wee County customer for picking up a profit of €7,500 from just three numbers.

"They made the 1,500/1 odds look a bit too generous and we have to admire them for thinking big.”