As many as 120 people every hour able to get Covid-19 jab at the vaccination centre in Dundalk

As many as 120 people every hour are able to get their Covid-19 jab at the vaccination centre in Dundalk.

The new vaccination centre opened its doors in the transformed Fairways Hotel in town recently giving hope to the county that the roll-out programme will accelerate.

Vaccinations of those aged between 65 and 69 began in the local dedicated centre two weeks ago which has the capacity to distribute 120 AstraZeneca vaccines per hour.

The number of people that will be abe to receive vaccinations is hoped to be increased with extended opening hours once supply and staffing for the centre in the Fairway increases.

Louth Vaccination Co-Ordinator Martina Ralph said: "We are currently operating 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, but can increase to a 12 hour day and operate seven days as vaccine supplies and staffing increase.

"We have 10 booths in the Fairways for people to be vaccinated and we have the capacity to vaccinate 120 per hour.

"Members of the public in the appropriate age cohort are advised to register on the HSE portal. "They will receive their appointment via text message.

"The text message will advise them of their appointment time and to bring photographic ID. "They are also provided with a link for further information and the phone number for HSE LIVE.

"The team at the vaccination centre in Dundalk includes a Clinical Lead, Co-Ordinator, Vaccinators, administration, pharmacy, support staff and security/stewards."

When individuals arrive on site at the vaccination centre in the Fairways they will register at check in where health care staff will be available to answer any queries you may have.

Next you will be guided to one of ten vaccination booths where you will be talked through the process and receive your jab.

After you receive your vaccination you will be asked to wait in the observation area for 15 minutes.

The process from registration to completion will take around 30 minuets.

Des O’Flynn, Chief Officer, Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation, said: “Our staff have been working very hard to implement the vaccination programme since the beginning of the year, we are nearing completion of vaccination of healthcare workers, with the vaccination programme in residential settings already completed and we are working on cohort 4.

"The next phase saw the opening of the identified vaccination centres throughout the Midlands Louth Meath for the next cohort, those aged between 65-69.

"This is a positive and welcome step towards ensuring we can vaccinate people as quickly as possible.

"I would like to acknowledge the work and commitment of all our staff who are supporting this delivery."



Vaccination is by appointment and people are asked not to go to the vaccination centre without an appointment.

People will not be vaccinated if you do not have an appointment and photo ID.

Appointments will be spaced out to keep everybody safe.

Don't be late for your appointment because if you do not arrive on time, you will not get your vaccine.

People should bring your appointment information to the vaccination centre which will be on your mobile phone or in a letter.

You will also need to bring your photo ID which can be your passport, driving licence, Public Services Card, travel pass, National Age Card, or identification form with a photograph signed by a member of the Gardaí.



Register online at www.hse.ie or by phone at 1850 24 1850 for HSE vaccination appointments