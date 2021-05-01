Does Ireland’s most inspirational nurse or midwife live in Louth?

Dublin City University (DCU) has issued a final call for nominations for Ireland’s most inspirational nurse or midwife, who will be acknowledged at an international nursing celebration event taking place virtually at DCU on Friday May 7.

The initiative, launched earlier this month in advance of the International Day of the Midwife (May 5) and Nurse (May 12) by DCU’s School of Nursing, Psychotherapy and Community Health, is calling on members of the public and those who work in a healthcare setting to nominate a nurse or midwife whom they feel is deserving of the title of Ireland’s most inspirational nurse or midwife.

Nominations can be made online through this link and the closing date for nominations is next Monday May 3.

The awards are a timely opportunity to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives, whose contributions have been immense in the gruelling fight against Covid-19, as hospitals and healthcare settings faced enormous pressure.

The recipients will be honoured at the upcoming nursing event Glocalisation in Healthcare - Nurses and Midwives thinking globally and acting locally to drive the policy and educational agenda, organised and hosted by DCU’s School of Nursing, Psychotherapy and Community Health.

This event is seen as a celebration of nursing and midwifery and will feature contributors from across the world who will examine the idea of glocal - where global developments impact on the local and in turn the local responses impact globally.

The importance of empowering nurses and midwives to enhance and scale up their learnings and their role in eradicating western style pandemics will form a key talking point.

